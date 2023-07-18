Add News & Social Feeds to Your Joomla Website

Add News Feeds to Your Joomla Website
Embed customized Widgets on your Joomla website without any coding.
Joomla + RSS.app
Embed Dynamic News Feeds to Joomla with RSS.app
Create a more dynamic Joomla website with responsive widgets from RSS.app. Add these widgets to your wesite to showcase the latest automatically updated content.
Choose to display relevant industry news or the latest fashion or stock trends on your Joomla website. You can create a widget from almost any website and completley customize the widget to match your theme.
There is no coding knowledge needed. Just paste the widget iframe or Javascript code snippet onto your Joomla website and that’s it! The Joomla and RSS.app integration is the best way to display new content on your website.
Joomla is a CMS for people who have basic website creation skills. Use RSS.app to showcase customized content to your visitors.
Fast Auto-Updates
With automatic updates, your widget will show the newest posts automatically. Embed your widget by pasting the iframe or Javascript code snippet onto your Joomla website.
Easy Setup and Customizations
To setup your feed, paste the URL of the news website into our RSS generator. Choose the widget style you want, copy the code snippet, and [aste it into your Joomla website editor. Customize your widget completely by changing colors, font sizes, and card styles.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will new content be posted in my feed?
Great question! New content will be posted every 24 hours, 30 minutes or 15 minutes, depending on the plan you subscribe to. For plan information, check out our pricing page.
Do I have to do any coding?
Absolutely no coding is required! Just paste the RSS feed code snippet into your website builder! That’s it!
Will I be able to add my feeds to any website builder?
Some website builders will require you to subscribe to certain plans to get the “embed html’ feature. Please keep this in mind when adding feeds to a specific builder.
Do you offer Javascript or iFrame widgets?
offerBoth