Integrations
Klaviyo

Automate Your Emails with RSS & Klaviyo

Send your latest news or social updates to subscribers with RSS.app. No coding needed.

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Automatically Send Updates to Your Audience

Send email newsletters and product releases to customers using Klaviyo. Responsive RSS feeds easily integrate with Klaviyo to provide automatically updated content right to your inbox.

With RSS.app, you can easily send out targeted product updates to your customers. Tools like Shopify, Automate.io, and Zapier are all supported with the RSS.app and Klaviyo integration. Send content between apps easier and faster.

Klaviyo makes it easy to add RSS feeds with absolutely no coding required. Just copy the RSS code snippet from RSS.app and paste it into your Klaviyo template. Your feed will update automatically, so your customers receive the latest updates.

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RSS.app allows you to add RSS feeds to Klaviyo. Use this integration to keep customers informed of the latest product updates.

How to Add RSS Feeds to Klaviyo

1
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app

Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.

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2
Choose Your Widget Style

Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.

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3
Customize the Design

Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.

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4
Copy & Paste the Embed Code

Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!

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Everything You Want in an RSS Widget

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Auto-Updating Content

Keep your emails fresh. RSS.app feeds update automatically, no manual work required.

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Works with Any Source

Create RSS feeds from websites, blogs, or social pages. RSS.app turns any content into a Klaviyo-ready feed.

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No Technical Setup

Just copy your RSS.app feed URL and paste it into Klaviyo. Your emails will fill with new posts automatically.

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Reliable & Consistent

RSS.app keeps your feeds structured and up-to-date so your automated emails always send the right content.

Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds

Bundles

Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.

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Collections

Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.

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Filters

Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use keyword filters (whitelist/blacklist) to display exactly what matters.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

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Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I connect RSS.app to Klaviyo?
After creating a feed in RSS.app, copy your feed URL and add it as a Web Feed in Klaviyo to pull fresh content automatically.
How often does the feed update?
The feed refreshes itself automatically. You’ll see new posts every 15 to 60 minutes, depending on your plan.
Do I have to do any coding?
No coding required. Just paste your RSS.app feed URL into Klaviyo.
What types of feeds can I create with RSS.app?
Yes. You can create feeds from almost any website, blog, or social media page, even if it doesn’t have a built-in RSS feed.
What can I include in my emails?
You can automatically add post titles, images, and links from your RSS.app feed to your Klaviyo campaigns and flows.

Join thousands of Klaviyo users using RSS.app to keep their emails fresh.

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