Automate Your Workflows with RSS & Zapier
Connect RSS.app feeds to Zapier and send new posts anywhere. No coding needed.Get Started Now
Add Dynamic News Feeds to Multiple Workflows
Share news from multiple sources with responsive RSS feeds from RSS.app. Add news feeds to your workflow to showcase the latest automatically updated content.Showcase news feeds and blog posts by connecting RSS feeds to Zapier’s many integrations. Use Zapier with apps like Mailchimp, Slack, Shopify, Wordpress and Klaviyo to keep everyone updated with new product releases and latest industry news. Once you generate the news feed, you can customize the feed using premium filters to display specific posts.There is no coding knowledge needed. Just paste the RSS code snippet into your RSS by Zapier workflow and that’s it! The Zapier and RSS.app integration is the best way to connect news feeds with multiple applications.
How to Connect RSS Feeds to Zapier
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app
Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.
Choose Your Widget Style
Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.
Customize the Design
Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.
Copy & Paste the Embed Code
Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!
Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in Zapier
Auto-Updating Content
RSS.app keeps your Zaps current. Every time new content appears in your feed, Zapier triggers instantly.
Works with Any Source
Turn any website, blog, or social page into a Zapier-ready RSS feed in seconds.
No Technical Setup
Just copy your RSS.app feed URL and paste it into Zapier. Your emails will fill with new posts automatically.
Reliable and Consistent
RSS.app keeps your feeds clean, stable, and always up to date so your zaps run smoothly.
Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds
Bundles
Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.
Collections
Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.
Filters
Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use keyword filters (whitelist/blacklist) to display exactly what matters.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.