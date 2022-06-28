How to get email alerts from NPR
Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new articles posted on NPR from any page or search keyword
NPR + Email
Instantly create NPR RSS feed from any page or search results and get the latest updates in your email
Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)
|
|
2 Easy Steps to Get Started
NPR
Create NPR RSS feed from any page or search using RSS generator
Subscribe to Email Digest
Subscribe to NPR RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts