How to get email alerts from Facebook Pages
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Facebook Page + Email
Instantly create Facebook RSS feed from any public Facebook page
Email Digest - RSS.app
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Get Facebook to Email
Facebook Page
Create Facebook RSS feed from any public Facebook Page
Subscribe to Email Digest
Subscribe to Facebook Pages RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts