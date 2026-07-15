RSS to Email
Facebook to Email
Facebook logo
right arrow
Email logo

How to get email alerts from Facebook Pages

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and receive email alerts when new posts published on public Facebook pages

Facebook logoGet Facebook to Email
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Facebook Page + Email

Instantly create Facebook RSS feed from any public Facebook page

Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

Related RSS Feeds to Email

Youtube logoYoutube to EmailGoogle News logoGoogle News to EmailTumblr logoTumblr to EmailTwitter logoX/Twitter to EmailPinterest logoPinterest to EmailCNN logoCNN to Email
View More to Email Examples

2 Easy Steps to Get Started

Facebook logo
Facebook Page

Create Facebook RSS feed from any public Facebook Page

right arrow
Email logo
Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to Facebook Pages RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

Facebook logoGet Facebook to Email