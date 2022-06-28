How to get email alerts from X / Twitter feeds

Twitter RSS logo

How to get email alerts from Twitter feeds

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new Tweets are posted from Twitter users, hashtags or search results

Twitter + Email

Instantly create Twitter RSS feed from any public Twitter user feed, hashtag, or search and get the latest updates in your email

9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

Twitter
                                                           

2 Easy Steps to Get Started

Twitter Feed

Create Twitter RSS feed from any public Twitter user, hashtag, or search with RSS generator

Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to Twitter RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts