RSS to Email
Tumblr to Email
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How to get email alerts from Tumblr feeds

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new Tumblr posts are published from public users, hashtags or search results

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Tumblr + Email

Instantly create Tumblr RSS feed from any public Tumblr user feed, hashtag, or search and get the latest updates in your email

Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

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2 Easy Steps to Get Started

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Tumblr Feed

Create Tumblr RSS feed from any public Tumblr user, hashtag, or search with RSS generator

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Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to Tumblr RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

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