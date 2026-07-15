RSS to Email
Pinterest to Email
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How to get email alerts from Pinterest posts

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and receive email alerts when new Pints are posted from any public users, hashtags or search results

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Pinterest + Email

Instantly create Pinterest RSS feed from any public Pinterest user, hashtag, or search and get the latest updates in your email

Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

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2 Easy Steps to Get Started

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Pinterest Feed

Create Pinterest RSS feed from any public Pinterest user, hashtag, or search with RSS generator

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Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to Pinterest RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

Pinterest logoGet Pinterest to Email