How to get email alerts from Pinterest posts
Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and receive email alerts when new Pints are posted from any public users, hashtags or search resultsGet Pinterest to Email
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Pinterest + Email
Instantly create Pinterest RSS feed from any public Pinterest user, hashtag, or search and get the latest updates in your email
Email Digest - RSS.app
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9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)
2 Easy Steps to Get Started
Get Pinterest to Email
Pinterest Feed
Create Pinterest RSS feed from any public Pinterest user, hashtag, or search with RSS generator
Subscribe to Email Digest
Subscribe to Pinterest RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts