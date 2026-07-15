Make Email with Slack Integration: Receive Emails in Your Channel

Do you need an email address to receive newsletters, notifications, or to forward emails, but prefer not to use your email? We will provide you with an email address that can receive all your communications and automatically send them to your Slack channel.

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Why Choose Email with Slack Integration?

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Streamlined Information

Integrating email with Slack centralizes communication, reducing the need to switch between different platforms.

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Enhanced Productivity

By forwarding emails directly to Slack, teams can quickly discuss and address issues without leaving Slack.

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Content Management

Users can set up specific rules for email forwarding, ensuring that only relevant emails make their way into Slack.

For What Purposes Can You Use Email with Slack Integration?

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Forwarding Email

Forward emails to Slack channels for quick sharing and discussion, keeping all team members aligned.

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Newsletters

Integrate newsletters into Slack to provide the team with easy access to industry news and insights.

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Notifications

Receive real-time notifications in Slack to improve team responsiveness and task management.

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Alerts

Get instant alerts in Slack for critical information, ensuring the team is informed and ready to act promptly.

Basic Features of Integrating Email with Slack

Discover the top features of email with Slack integration.

Email Forwarding

Automatically forward emails from your inbox to selected Slack channels or direct messages, ensuring timely access to important information.

Email Forwarding

Dedicated Email Address

Receive a unique email address that can be used to send emails directly to Slack, streamlining the integration process.

Dedicated Email Address

Attachment Support

Emails forwarded to Slack include attachments, ensuring that all pertinent information is readily available for discussion or reference.

Attachment Support

Alerts and Notifications

Set up custom alerts to receive immediate notifications in Slack for specific email content, enhancing awareness and responsiveness.

Alerts and Notifications

Searchable Content

Emails integrated into Slack are searchable, enabling users to quickly find important messages, attachments, or discussions.

Searchable Content

Newsletter Integration

Easily forward newsletters to Slack, allowing teams to stay informed about industry trends, company updates, or relevant news.

Newsletter Integration

Benefits of Using Email with Slack

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Centralized Information

Keep all important communications in one place, making it easier for teams to access and reference necessary information.

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Improved Collaboration

Encourage real-time discussions and collaborations on email content directly within Slack, fostering a more dynamic workflow.

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Time-Saving

Reduce the need to constantly check emails and switch between platforms, saving time and streamlining workflows.

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Increased Transparency

By sharing emails in Slack, teams gain visibility into communications that might otherwise be siloed in individual inboxes.

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Customized Workflows

Tailor the integration to meet specific team needs, allowing for more efficient and effective communication processes.

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Enhanced Accessibility

Access important email communications within Slack from any device, ensuring critical information is always at your fingertips.

Where You Can Use Email with Slack?

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Project Management

Keep project-related communications and updates within Slack, ensuring team members are aligned and informed.

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Customer Support

Forward customer inquiries or feedback from email to Slack, allowing for quicker response times and problem-solving.

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Sales and Marketing

Integrate sales leads or marketing newsletters into Slack, enabling teams to discuss strategies and next steps.

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Human Resources

Share HR-related emails, such as policy updates or company announcements, directly in Slack.

Integrate Email with Slack Now — Elevate Your Team's Productivity!