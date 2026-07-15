Building Websites Made Simple with Integrations

Add dynamic content and showcase news feeds on your website with premium integrations. No coding needed.

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Seamless Integrations for your Favorite Website Builder

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Wix

Display the latest content related to your industry on your Wix website.

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HTML

Add widgets to your HTML website and display the most updated news to your audience.

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Wordpress

Embed news widgets that keep your visitors engaged and informed.

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Shopify

Showcase content related to your products or blog posts on your Shopify store.

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Squarespace

Market your business by displaying relevant business news on your website.

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Weebly

Update your customers with the latest industry news by adding widgets to your Weebly website.

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Drupal

Manage your news feeds on your Drupal website and display them for your visitors.

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Joomla

Share auto-updated industry news without any coding on your Joomla website.

Increase your Productivity with App Integrations

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Mailchimp

Target customers by sending curated emails and updates related to your business.

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IFTTT

Auto-share content with applets. Stay informed when new content is published.

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Zapier

Connect apps together to bring auto-updated content to your platform.

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Microsoft Teams

Stay updated with the latest trends and news delivered right to your team.

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Klaviyo

Automate your email marketing by displaying the latest news to your subscribers.

Integrate your favorite tools with RSS.app

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