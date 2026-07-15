Save Time Reading News with Feedly
Keep your news feeds organized all-in-one place
Feedly + RSS.app
Save Time Reading News Feeds
Automate the way you read your news. With RSS.app and Feedly integration, you can read carefully curated news. Almost any website is supported with RSS.app and each RSS feed can be customized specifically to you.
Share posts with your team using private team boards. You can even publish newsletters to your team directly from your boards. Connect both Slack and Microsoft Teams accounts to publish posts there. Feeds are automatically updated to include the most relevant posts.
No coding needed! Just copy and paste the RSS code snippet into your Feedly account and start reading and sharing the latest news. Use Feedly’s AI assistant to prioritize the most important posts to save you time!'
Feedly allows you to read news from multiple sources in one place. Use RSS.app to get feeds from sources and read them in your Feedly account.
Auto Updated News
RSS.app automatically refreshes your feed, so you stay updated with the latest news. New articles will be published in your RSS feed and Feedly will prioritize the most important ones using their AI assistant, Leo.
Prioritize Important News
Every RSS feed generated can be completely customized. Our premium filters allow you to hide certain posts using keywords. Personalize your feed according to news that interest you. Use Feedly’s AI to prioritize important news articles.
Join thousands of Small Businesses using RSS.app + Feedly
Frequently Asked Questions
Easy! Select the feed you want to integrate with Feedly by going to ‘My feeds’. Under the feed ‘Overview’, copy the XML URL and add it to your Feedly newsfeed.
Great question! New content will be posted every 24 hours, 30 minutes or 15 minutes, depending on the plan you subscribe to. For plan information, check out our pricing page.
Absolutely no coding is required! Integrate the RSS feed into Feedly by copying the XML URL into your Feedly campaign. That’s it!
Right here! The RSS feed URL is the XML URL located in the ‘overview’ section of your feed.