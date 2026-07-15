Automate the way you read your news. With RSS.app and Feedly integration, you can read carefully curated news. Almost any website is supported with RSS.app and each RSS feed can be customized specifically to you.

Share posts with your team using private team boards. You can even publish newsletters to your team directly from your boards. Connect both Slack and Microsoft Teams accounts to publish posts there. Feeds are automatically updated to include the most relevant posts.

No coding needed! Just copy and paste the RSS code snippet into your Feedly account and start reading and sharing the latest news. Use Feedly’s AI assistant to prioritize the most important posts to save you time!'