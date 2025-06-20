Automate Your Workflows with RSS & IFTTT
Connect RSS.app to IFTTT and send new posts anywhere. No coding needed.Get Started Now
Organize your Workflow by Automating Your News
Connect news feeds with multiple apps to automate your workflow. Create feeds from almost any website and integrate them with IFTTT. Make life easier by staying updated in one place.Easily add RSS feeds into applets with IFTTT. Combine apps such as Slack, X / Twitter, Mailchimp, and Google Sheets to maximize efficiency and boost your productivity. With automatically updated feeds, you will have the latest content at your fingertips.No coding needed! Generate your RSS feed and paste the RSS code snippet into your IFTTT applet. When new content is published, your applet will trigger an action. Save time by integrating RSS feeds with IFTTT.
How to Add RSS Feeds to IFTTT
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app
Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.
Choose Your Widget Style
Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.
Customize the Design
Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.
Copy & Paste the Embed Code
Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!
Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in IFTTT
Auto-Updating Content
RSS.app keeps your IFTTT automations current. Every time new content appears in your feed, IFTTT triggers instantly.
Works with Any Source
Create RSS feeds from any website, blog, or social media page. RSS.app turns any content into a reliable feed you can connect to IFTTT.
No Technical Setup
Copy your RSS.app feed URL and paste it into IFTTT. Your automations will start running right away.
Reliable and Consistent
RSS.app ensures your feeds stay structured and up-to-date, so your IFTTT workflows run smoothly every time.
Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds
Bundles
Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.
Collections
Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.
Filters
Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use keyword filters (whitelist/blacklist) to display exactly what matters.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.