Integrations
IFTTT

Automate Your Workflows with RSS & IFTTT

Connect RSS.app to IFTTT and send new posts anywhere. No coding needed.

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Organize your Workflow by Automating Your News

Connect news feeds with multiple apps to automate your workflow. Create feeds from almost any website and integrate them with IFTTT. Make life easier by staying updated in one place.

Easily add RSS feeds into applets with IFTTT. Combine apps such as Slack, X / Twitter, Mailchimp, and Google Sheets to maximize efficiency and boost your productivity. With automatically updated feeds, you will have the latest content at your fingertips.

No coding needed! Generate your RSS feed and paste the RSS code snippet into your IFTTT applet. When new content is published, your applet will trigger an action. Save time by integrating RSS feeds with IFTTT.

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Add news feeds to custom applets with RSS.app. Organize your workflow with IFTTT by connecting apps together.

How to Add RSS Feeds to IFTTT

1
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app

Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.

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2
Choose Your Widget Style

Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.

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3
Customize the Design

Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.

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4
Copy & Paste the Embed Code

Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!

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Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in IFTTT

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Auto-Updating Content

RSS.app keeps your IFTTT automations current. Every time new content appears in your feed, IFTTT triggers instantly.

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Works with Any Source

Create RSS feeds from any website, blog, or social media page. RSS.app turns any content into a reliable feed you can connect to IFTTT.

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No Technical Setup

Copy your RSS.app feed URL and paste it into IFTTT. Your automations will start running right away.

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Reliable and Consistent

RSS.app ensures your feeds stay structured and up-to-date, so your IFTTT workflows run smoothly every time.

Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds

Bundles

Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.

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Collections

Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.

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Filters

Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use keyword filters (whitelist/blacklist) to display exactly what matters.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I connect RSS.app to IFTTT?
After creating a feed in RSS.app, copy your feed URL. In IFTTT, create a new applet, choose RSS Feed as the trigger, and paste your RSS.app URL into the Feed URL field.
How often does the feed update?
The feed refreshes itself automatically. You’ll see new posts every 15 to 60 minutes, depending on your plan.
Do I have to do any coding?
No coding is needed. Just copy your RSS.app feed URL and connect it in IFTTT.
Can I use RSS.app with any app in IFTTT?
Yes. You can connect your feed to thousands of apps like Google Sheets, Notion, or Mailchimp.
What types of feeds can I create with RSS.app?
Yes. RSS.app can create feeds from almost any website, blog, or social media page, even if they don’t provide an RSS feed themselves.

Join thousands of IFTTT users using RSS.app to optimize their workflows.

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