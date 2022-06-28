How to get email alerts from CNN
Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new articles posted on CNN from any page or search keyword
CNN + Email
Instantly create CNN RSS feed from any page or search results and get the latest updates in your email
Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)
|
|
2 Easy Steps to Get Started
CNN
Create CNN RSS feed from any page or search using RSS generator
Subscribe to Email Digest
Subscribe to CNN RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts