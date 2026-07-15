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How to get email alerts from CNN

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new articles posted on CNN from any page or search keyword

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CNN + Email

Instantly create CNN RSS feed from any page or search results and get the latest updates in your email

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9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

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Create CNN RSS feed from any page or search using RSS generator

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Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to CNN RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

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