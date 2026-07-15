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How to get email alerts from USA Today

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new articles posted on USA Today from any page or search keyword

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USA Today + Email

Instantly create USA Today RSS feed from any page or search results and get the latest updates in your email

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9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

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