RSS to Email
YouTube to Email
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How to get email alerts from YouTube Channels

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new YouTube vidoes are posted from users, channels or search results

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YouTube + Email

Instantly create YouTube RSS feed from any public YouTube channel, account, or search and get the latest updates in your email

Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

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2 Easy Steps to Get Started

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YouTube Channel

Create YouTube RSS feed from any public channel, user or search with RSS generator

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Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to YouTube RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

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