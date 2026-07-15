RSS to Email
Google News to Email
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How to get email alerts from Google News

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and receive email alerts when new articles posted on Google News from any topic or search keyword

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Google News + Email

Instantly create Google News RSS feed from any topic, keyword or search results and get the latest updates in your email

Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

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2 Easy Steps to Get Started

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Create Google News RSS feed from any topic or search using RSS generator

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Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to Google News RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

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