How to get email alerts from Google News
Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and recieve email alerts when new articles posted on Google News from any topic or search keyword
Google News + Email
Instantly create Google News RSS feed from any topic, keyword or search results and get the latest updates in your email
Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)
|
|
2 Easy Steps to Get Started
Google News
Create Google News RSS feed from any topic or search using RSS generator
Subscribe to Email Digest
Subscribe to Google News RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts