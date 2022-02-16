How to Follow Websites That Don’t Have RSS Feeds

Feb. 16 2022 · 2 min read

If you want to follow a website that doesn’t have an RSS feed, you’ve come to the right place. You can create your own RSS feed using RSS.app just by pasting the website URL into our RSS feed generator. It’s that simple!





You don't need to rely on the website to provide RSS feeds, you can create your own. RSS feeds can be generated from websites such as Google News , Twitter , and even Youtube .

As a bonus, you can even filter your RSS feed to only include posts relevant to you.

Follow these 3 steps to get your RSS feeds from websites that don’t provide them:



Choose which source you want to follow: (eg. cryptocurrency news )

2. Copy the source URL and paste it into RSS.app’s RSS feed generator . Click ‘Generate’



3. Click ‘Save to my feeds’



That’s it! Your feed is generated.





You can add the feed to your favorite RSS reader or embed it on your website or blog. You also have the option to get personalized content by filtering your RSS feed . Sort your new RSS feed , send it to yourself in an email digest, or choose a widget to embed on your website .





Integrate your RSS feed and widget with any website builder or productivity app. Add your feed to Mailchimp and send updates to your audience. Share the RSS feed with your team by using Microsoft Teams or add the widget to your own website with Wordpress and Shopify .