RSS to Email
Reddit to Email
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How to get email alerts from Reddit

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and receive email alerts when new posts published on Reddit from any community feed, user or search results

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Reddit + Email

Instantly create Reddit RSS feed from any community, user or search results and get the latest updates in your email

Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

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2 Easy Steps to Get Started

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Create Reddit RSS feed from any community, user or search results

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Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to Reddit RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

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