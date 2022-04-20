Apr. 20 2022 · 5 min read

Cryptocurrency is one of the most talked about topics today. It seems like everyone on the internet knows what cryptocurrency is. Since this topic is so popular, it’s important to stay updated with the latest news and trends on different cryptocurrencies.





If you have a news website or blog, adding a cryptocurrency news widget will provide your audience with the most up-to-date trends. These HTML widgets are essential to include on your website. Widgets don’t require any coding knowledge, the only thing you need to do is copy and paste the Javascript or iFrame code snippet on your HTML website. Simple!

Here Are the Top Most Popular Crypto News Widgets to Add to Your Website:

The news wall widget is one of the most popular widgets with our users. Customize your wall widget to display the latest posts on your website. Showcase content from multiple crypto websites using our bundle feature and display it on your crypto news wall. This widget is great for showing targeted posts and the latest trends. You can even filter out posts by keyword to display the most relevant content. Add a Bitcoin news wall, or an Ethereum news wall to showcase targeted content to your visitors.



The crypto news ticker is ideal for showing scrollable crypto news. Showcase headlines and the latest trends with a completely customizable ticker. Choose the font, text color and background to make the news ticker widget fit your website’s style. You can also choose from a variety of pre-made presets and add them to your website.



The best part about adding a widget on your website is having your audience interact with it. That’s why our interactive carousel news widget is very popular. Rotate crypto news and social media posts in the responsive carousel widget. The widget is completely customizable which makes it easy to add to your HTML website or blog. Include social sharing buttons in your carousel widget to allow your audience to share posts on their social media accounts.



Display your crypto news in a list with the cryptocurrency list widget. The list view showcases the post’s image and description in each card. New posts are displayed at the top of the list so you always have the newest content first. This is especially important since crypto trends are constantly changing. Your list widget is completely responsive and compatible on any device.



Add dynamic images to your website using the imageboard widget. Display your cryptocurrency news by showcasing bright beautiful images. Choose from 15 imageboard layouts to display your feed. This widget is great for attracting users and highlighting content that is relevant to your topic.





Adding the current coin prices, market caps, and trends on your website is also very helpful for your audience.

Here Are a Few Widgets That Provide Specific Cryptocurrency Trends:

With this widget, you can add a crypto market cap, or a multicurrency widget on your website. There are a few other widgets to choose from. Just select the currency you want to display and get the code for your widget.



This widget allows you to select multiple pieces of information to display in one widget. You can view the top 10 cryptocurrencies, their prices, market cap, and more. The widget is responsive so you can view it on a variety of devices.



Here you can choose from 5 widgets to display the cryptocurrency trends. The coin list allows you to view up to 100 coins. Choose to display a live coin chart, coin converter, or a live ticker. Demo the widgets before you add them to your website.

