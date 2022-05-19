Why do Journalists Need RSS Feeds?

As a journalist, your job is to stay on top of the latest events both locally and around the world. With the new digital age, it is becoming harder and harder to keep up with relevant news as new stories are getting published every day. The Washington Post alone publishes 1,200 articles per day . There are tons of digital newspapers and magazines releasing articles each day. The amount of information is overwhelming.





How do journalists stay updated?

Staying current involves keeping up with stories as they happen. Twitter is a big part of a journalist's work. In the age of social media, news gets posted the moment it happens. The problem with Twitter is the overflow of information. There is just too much content that might not be relevant to the story.

Social media is just one outlet for news. Large news websites like CNN and The New York Times publish news almost every hour. Journalists must filter through each website to stay updated on what is happening.





Using RSS feeds as a journalist

RSS feeds are a great way to organize content and stay updated with the latest news. RSS feeds allow you to monitor many websites without actually clicking through each one. When news outlets publish articles, they will automatically appear at the top of your feed. As a journalist, productivity and time are very precious which is why using RSS feeds is a must!

Filtering through each website is a hassle and can be avoided. RSS.app brings your news under control by collecting and filtering out irrelevant stories and showing you news for your industry.

Getting started with RSS.app

RSS.app makes finding news super simple. Follow the steps below to get started.

1. Create a RSS.app account

To start, create a RSS.app account. It’s completely free and you can test out the app with a 7 day free trial. Check out our plans to see all the features we offer.





2. Gather sources

As a journalist, you have your top sources ready at your fingertips. Add them to your list using the RSS feed generator . The generator is great for monitoring websites and blogs that publish content daily and don’t have a RSS feed .

Here’s a collection of popular topics for journalists already in a convenient feed:

World News

US Politics

Sports

Science

Technology





3. Filter your feed

As you create feeds from your favorite sources, you can filter your RSS feed by hiding posts that are irrelevant, posts that have no images attached, and even articles with certain keywords! You can really personalize your feed to cater to your specific niche.





4. Create collections

When you want to save an article to read later, you can add it to a Collection. Collections are a list of individual posts that you choose yourself. You can save posts and share them on your website or read them later in your RSS reader.





5. Bundle your feeds

As a journalist, the best way to stay informed is to know what is being published. The best way to do this is to create RSS feeds and combine them into 1 feed . This way you get information from multiple sources bundled in one place.

