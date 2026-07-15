BBC News RSS Feed
Follow BBC News sections and regions via RSS
Paste any BBC News section URL below
Breaking news alerts
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Connect everywhere
Popular BBC News Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
World
https://www.bbc.com/news/world
Technology
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology
Business
https://www.bbc.com/news/business
How to create BBC News RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
1
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
2
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
3
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses BBC News RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
🎯
International perspective
Get global views on world events
📊
Regional news
Follow news from specific countries and regions
💡
Business intelligence
Track global business and economic news
🔍
Technology coverage
Follow BBC's tech and science reporting
📈
Cultural updates
Track arts, culture, and entertainment globally
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