Learning Center
Comprehensive guides and documentation for understanding and using RSS feeds in modern workflows, automation, and AI systems.
What is RSS?
Learn the fundamentals of RSS feeds: what they are, how they work, and why they matter for modern content workflows.
RSS Generator
Learn how the RSS.app Generator creates feeds from any webpage, keeps them updated automatically, and outputs XML, JSON, and CSV formats.
RSS Widgets
Learn how RSS.app Widgets display live content from feeds on your website without manual updates or coding.