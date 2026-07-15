Common questions about Make money podcasting easily and consistently - Spreaker RSS feeds

What is an RSS feed? RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a web feed format that lets you subscribe to website updates. Instead of visiting sites manually, new content comes to you.

How do I use the RSS feed? Copy the feed URL and paste it into any RSS reader app like Feedly, Inoreader, or NewsBlur. You can also use it with automation tools like Zapier.

Is it free to create feeds? Yes! You can create feeds for free. Premium plans offer more feeds, faster updates, and advanced features like filtering and notifications.