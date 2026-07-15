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The Economist RSS Feed
The Economist RSS Feed

The Economist RSS Feed Generator

Create The Economist RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes

Paste any public The Economist page URL below to create your feed
30 seconds setup
Automatic updates
Connect everywhere

Popular The Economist Feeds

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The Economist RSS Feed
International

https://www.economist.com/international/

The Economist RSS Feed
Business

https://www.economist.com/business/

The Economist RSS Feed
Finance and Economics

https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/

The Economist RSS Feed
Science and Technology

https://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/

How to create The Economist RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses The Economist RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

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Breaking news alerts

Get real-time updates on developing stories as they happen

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Media monitoring

Track coverage of topics, brands, or events across multiple sources

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Daily briefings

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Regional coverage

Follow local and regional news without visiting multiple sites

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Trend tracking

Monitor emerging stories and topics before they go mainstream

🔗

Content aggregation

Build curated news feeds for your website or app

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Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about The Economist RSS feeds

How often are news feeds updated?

Our RSS feeds auto-update every 15 minutes, ensuring you get breaking news and updates as they happen.

Can I filter news by topic or keyword?

Yes! Use our advanced filtering to include or exclude articles based on keywords, authors, or specific sections.

Will I get paywalled articles?

RSS feeds include headlines and excerpts. Some publishers provide full content, while others link to their site for the complete article.

Can I combine multiple news sources?

Absolutely. Create a Feed Bundle to merge multiple news sources into a single, unified feed.

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