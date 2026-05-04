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Truth Social RSS Feed
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Truth Social RSS Feed

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Popular Truth Social Feeds

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@realDonaldTrump

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

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@DevinNunes

https://truthsocial.com/@DevinNunes

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@TruthSocial

https://truthsocial.com/@TruthSocial

How to create Truth Social RSS feed

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1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

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Who uses Truth Social RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

📰

News monitoring

Follow politicians, journalists, and public figures on Truth Social

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Media tracking

Track media outlets and commentators across the platform

📢

Public figure alerts

Get instant updates when key accounts post new content

📊

Trend analysis

Monitor trending discussions and topics on the platform

🔗

Cross-platform tracking

Aggregate Truth Social feeds alongside other social platforms

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