USA Today RSS Feed
Follow USA Today sections via RSS
Paste any USA Today section URL below
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Popular USA Today Feeds
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News
https://www.usatoday.com/news
Sports
https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Money
https://www.usatoday.com/money
How to create USA Today RSS feed
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1
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
2
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
3
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses USA Today RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
🎯
National news
Stay updated on US news and current events
📊
Sports coverage
Follow sports news, scores, and analysis
💡
Lifestyle content
Track entertainment and lifestyle stories
🔍
Money & markets
Follow financial news and market updates
📈
Travel updates
Track travel news and destination guides
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