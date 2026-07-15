Facebook Email Bot

Facebook to Email Bot: Get Posts in Your Inbox
Receive Facebook page and group updates directly in your email inbox. Monitor any public page or group — get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.
Facebook Integration
Create an RSS feed from any public Facebook page, group, or profile.
Auto-Send to Email
Every new post is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.
Why Choose the Facebook to Email Bot?
24/7 Automated Alerts
Never miss new content. Get email notifications for new posts from pages and groups you care about.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Facebook to Email Bot
Connect Facebook1
Enter any public Facebook page or group URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Email2
Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.
Facebook + Email Integration
The easiest way to monitor Facebook pages via email. Perfect for competitor tracking, brand monitoring, and content inspiration.
Powerful Features for Facebook to Email Automation
Everything you need to automate Facebook alerts directly to your email.
Instant or Digest Mode
Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Receive only the most relevant updates.
Custom Email Templates
Control how posts appear in emails. Include text, images, and formatted content.
Multiple Email Addresses
Send alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single Facebook source.
See Facebook to Email in Action
Who Uses the Facebook to Email Bot?
Competitive Intelligence Teams
Monitor competitor Facebook pages without following them. Get updates delivered to your inbox.
Marketing Professionals
Track industry influencers and brands. Gather content inspiration and stay informed on trends.
Brand Managers
Monitor your own pages and customer-facing content. Archive important posts in your email.
Frequently Asked Questions: Facebook to Email Bot
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