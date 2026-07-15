Reddit Email Bot

Bots
Reddit to Email Bot
Automation Bot

Reddit to Email Bot: Get Posts in Your Inbox

Receive Reddit posts directly in your email inbox. Monitor any subreddit, user, or search — get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.

Reddit Integration

Create an RSS feed from any subreddit, Reddit user, or search query.

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Auto-Send to Email

Every new post is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Reddit to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss trending content. Get email notifications for new posts from subreddits you care about.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Reddit to Email Bot

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Connect Reddit

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Enter any subreddit, user profile, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Email

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Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.

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Enjoy Automation

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Posts arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.

Create Your Bot Now →
Reddit + Email Integration

The easiest way to monitor Reddit via email. Perfect for tracking discussions, brand mentions, and industry trends.

Powerful Features for Reddit to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate Reddit alerts directly to your email.

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Instant or Digest Mode

Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.

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Smart Content Filters

Filter by flair, upvotes, keywords, or post type. Receive only the most relevant posts.

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Custom Email Templates

Control how posts appear in emails. Include title, content, score, and formatted text.

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Multiple Email Addresses

Send alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single subreddit.

See Reddit to Email in Action

New Reddit post published
New Reddit post published
Automated
Delivered to inbox instantly
Delivered to inbox instantly

Who Uses the Reddit to Email Bot?

Market Researchers
Market Researchers

Monitor industry discussions and user feedback. Get updates delivered to your inbox for analysis.

Brand & PR Teams
Brand & PR Teams

Track brand mentions and customer discussions. Get instant alerts for time-sensitive situations.

Content Curators
Content Curators

Discover trending content from niche subreddits. Get inspiration delivered directly to your email.

Frequently Asked Questions: Reddit to Email Bot

How do I connect Reddit to Email?
Simply enter any subreddit URL, user profile, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Reddit to Email bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.
Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?
Absolutely! Filter by post flair, minimum upvotes, keywords, post type (text, link, image, video), and more.
Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?
Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new posts into a single easy-to-read email.
Does it work with any subreddit?
Yes, our bot supports all public subreddits, user profiles, multireddits, and search queries. Private subreddits are not accessible.
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2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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