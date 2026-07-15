Reddit Slack Bot

Reddit to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly
Automatically post Reddit content to your Slack workspace. Monitor any subreddit, user, or search — share relevant content with your team in real-time.
Reddit Integration
Create an RSS feed from any subreddit, Reddit user, or search query.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new post is automatically sent to your Slack channel.
Why Choose the Reddit to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss trending content. Your bot monitors subreddits around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Reddit to Slack Bot
Connect Reddit1
Enter any subreddit, user profile, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.
Reddit + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Reddit content to Slack. Trusted by product teams, marketers, and researchers worldwide.
Powerful Features for Reddit to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between Reddit and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Hot posts are shared to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Filter by flair, upvotes, keywords, or post type. Share only what's relevant to your team.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how posts appear in Slack. Customize formatting with title, score, and rich attachments.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single subreddit.
See Reddit to Slack in Action
Who Uses the Reddit to Slack Bot?
Product & Development Teams
Monitor industry subreddits for user feedback, feature requests, and competitor discussions.
Marketing & Research Teams
Track brand mentions and industry discussions. Gather market insights from relevant subreddits.
Customer Success Teams
Monitor support-related subreddits. Get alerts when customers discuss your product.
Frequently Asked Questions: Reddit to Slack Bot
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