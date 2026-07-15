Reddit Slack Bot

Simply enter any subreddit URL, user profile, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Reddit to Slack?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Reddit to Slack bot free?

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.