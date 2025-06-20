RSS Builder — Create Feeds From Any Website

Turn news, tables, page changes, or any site elements into an RSS feed. Works even when no built-in RSS is available.

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose RSS Builder?

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Flexible Feed Creation

Build feeds not only from news pages but also from tables, changelogs, or any selected elements. Unlike typical generators, RSS Builder adapts to different site structures.

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Advanced Control

Manually define titles, links, dates, and images using CSS selectors, or apply filters to keep only the content that matters. This gives you full control over the feed output.

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Reliable Updates Anywhere

Track page changes, prices, or metrics in real time. Works even on dynamic sites with JavaScript rendering, ensuring nothing important is missed.

Basic Features of RSS Builder

News Feeds

Automatically collect articles, news, and posts from blogs or media websites. Every update becomes a separate RSS item, ready to use.

News Feeds

Table → Feed

Convert HTML tables into RSS. Each row becomes a separate post, perfect for jobs, schedules, prices, and product catalogs.

Table → Feed

Change Detection

Track changes on any webpage. Monitor text, links, images, or numeric values (like prices or ratings) and get updates directly in your RSS.

Change Detection

Logs & Updates

Generate feeds with changelogs and updates. Great for documentation pages, product releases, or internal company updates.

Logs & Updates

Any Elements / Manual Mode

Full control via CSS selectors: define titles, dates, links, descriptions, and images for each post.

Any Elements / Manual Mode

Get Started in 3 Simple Steps

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Insert Link

1

Paste the URL of the page you want to convert into an RSS feed.

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Set Rules

2

Choose the mode, highlight elements with a click or use CSS selectors, and enable JS rendering if needed.

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Get Feed

3

Save and start using your RSS feed instantly for integrations, automation, or your favorite reader.

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Key Benefits Of Using RSS Builder

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Works Where Others Fail

Turn almost any website into a working RSS feed, even if the site doesn’t provide one natively.

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Full Control Over Content

Decide exactly what appears in your feed by defining titles, links, dates, and images with precision.

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Change Monitoring

Stay updated with every change on the pages you track. From edits in text and updates in images to new links and price changes.

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Support For Dynamic Sites

Go beyond static pages with built-in JavaScript rendering and timeout settings.

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Save Time

Forget manual checks and endless refreshing. RSS Builder automates content collection and updates.

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Flexibility And Scalability

Use it for personal projects or scale up to monitor dozens of websites at once.

Practical Use Cases For RSS Builder

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News And Media

Aggregate stories from multiple blogs, news outlets, and media portals into one feed. Keep your audience or team informed with a constant stream of fresh headlines.

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Tables And Catalogs

Convert schedules, job listings, product catalogs, or price tables into structured feeds. Each row becomes a separate item, making data easier to follow and share.

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Prices And Metrics

Track pricing changes, inventory counts, ratings, or other numeric values in real time. Perfect for e-commerce monitoring, competitive research, or financial analysis.

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Documentation And Updates

Monitor changelog pages, product release notes, or corporate updates automatically. Stay ahead of important revisions without manually checking websites.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Try RSS Builder Today

Create your first feed in under a minute and discover how easy it is to collect content from any website.
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