Curate Posts Into Collections
Switch to Curate Mode to browse all your feeds in one place. Select individual posts and add them to a Collection to build a custom feed.Get Started Now
Why Users Love Curate Mode
All Your Feeds, One View
No more switching between tabs or feeds. Curate gives you a single dashboard to read, compare, and collect posts from across all your sources.
Faster Browsing
Instead of opening each feed individually, scroll through posts side by side and add them to Collections with a single click.
Smarter Collections
Every Collection becomes its own RSS feed. Embed it on your website, share the XML link, or send updates to Telegram, Discord, Slack and email.
Key Features of Curate Mode
Side-by-Side View
Your feeds appear on the left, posts on the right. Scroll, compare, and add posts to Collections without switching pages.
One Click to Collection
Select a post and send it straight into one of your existing Collections.
Topic-based Organization
Group content from multiple feeds into one curated stream that reflects your exact focus.
Widget Integration
Display curated Collections on your website, blog, or internal dashboard with customizable widgets.
Alerts & Sharing
Send selected posts to Slack, Discord, Telegram, or email. Keep your team and audience in the loop with every update.
Curate Mode in 3 Simple Steps
Launch Curate Mode1
All of your feeds appear on the left, ready to explore in one place.
Browse Instantly2
Click any feed to view the latest posts side by side.
Build Your Collection3
Select standout posts and drop them into a Collection with one click. That’s it.
Who Benefits Most From Curate
Editors & Curators
Filter the noise and build feeds with only the most relevant content for your audience.
Marketing Teams
Assemble posts from multiple feeds into campaign-ready Collections for reports and newsletters.
Researchers & Analysts
Quickly save and organize valuable insights from different sources in one curated feed.
Community Managers
Deliver a clean stream of curated posts to channels without overwhelming your audience.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.