Curate Posts Into Collections

Switch to Curate Mode to browse all your feeds in one place. Select individual posts and add them to a Collection to build a custom feed.

Get Started Now
headerTitle
Trusted and used by thousands of companies

Why Users Love Curate Mode

benefitsCard1Title

All Your Feeds, One View

No more switching between tabs or feeds. Curate gives you a single dashboard to read, compare, and collect posts from across all your sources.

benefitsCard2Title

Faster Browsing

Instead of opening each feed individually, scroll through posts side by side and add them to Collections with a single click.

benefitsCard3Title

Smarter Collections

Every Collection becomes its own RSS feed. Embed it on your website, share the XML link, or send updates to Telegram, Discord, Slack and email.

Key Features of Curate Mode

Side-by-Side View

Your feeds appear on the left, posts on the right. Scroll, compare, and add posts to Collections without switching pages.

Side-by-Side View

One Click to Collection

Select a post and send it straight into one of your existing Collections.

One Click to Collection

Topic-based Organization

Group content from multiple feeds into one curated stream that reflects your exact focus.

Topic-based Organization

Widget Integration

Display curated Collections on your website, blog, or internal dashboard with customizable widgets.

Widget Integration

Alerts & Sharing

Send selected posts to Slack, Discord, Telegram, or email. Keep your team and audience in the loop with every update.

Alerts & Sharing

Curate Mode in 3 Simple Steps

stepsStep1Title

Launch Curate Mode

1

All of your feeds appear on the left, ready to explore in one place.

stepsStep2Title

Browse Instantly

2

Click any feed to view the latest posts side by side.

stepsStep3Title

Build Your Collection

3

Select standout posts and drop them into a Collection with one click. That’s it.

Get Started Now

Who Benefits Most From Curate

useCasesCard1Title

Editors & Curators

Filter the noise and build feeds with only the most relevant content for your audience.

useCasesCard2Title

Marketing Teams

Assemble posts from multiple feeds into campaign-ready Collections for reports and newsletters.

useCasesCard3Title

Researchers & Analysts

Quickly save and organize valuable insights from different sources in one curated feed.

useCasesCard4Title

Community Managers

Deliver a clean stream of curated posts to channels without overwhelming your audience.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Curate Smarter, Share Faster

Save hours of browsing and turn your feeds into hand-picked Collections your audience will love.
Start Your Free Trial
© 2026 RSS.app - FeedsApp Inc.Terms & ConditionsPrivacy