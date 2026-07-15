RSS Feed
The Engineer RSS Feed
The Engineer RSS Feed

The Engineer RSS Feed Generator

Create The Engineer RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes

Paste any public The Engineer page URL below to create your feed
30 seconds setup
Automatic updates
Connect everywhere

Popular The Engineer Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

The Engineer RSS Feed
News

https://www.theengineer.co.uk/news/

The Engineer RSS Feed
In Depth

https://www.theengineer.co.uk/in-depth/

The Engineer RSS Feed
Opinion

https://www.theengineer.co.uk/opinion/

How to create The Engineer RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses The Engineer RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

💻

Product updates

Track software releases, updates, and changelogs

🔬

Research & trends

Follow emerging technologies and industry developments

📱

App monitoring

Stay updated on competitor features and announcements

👨‍💻

Developer news

Track developer blogs, tutorials, and documentation changes

🚀

Startup tracking

Monitor startup blogs and company announcements

Automation ready

Connect feeds to Zapier, Make, or custom workflows

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Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about The Engineer RSS feeds

Can I track software release notes?

Yes! Create feeds from changelog pages, GitHub releases, or company blogs to stay updated on software updates.

How do I monitor competitor products?

Set up feeds for competitor blogs, documentation pages, and announcement sections to track their updates automatically.

Can I connect feeds to my development workflow?

Yes. Integrate with Slack, Discord, Zapier, or use our API to build custom integrations with your tools.

Do feeds work with dynamic JavaScript sites?

Our RSS Builder handles JavaScript-rendered content. For complex sites, use the visual selector to pick exactly what you need.

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