Be a part of RSS.app’s Affiliate Network
Earn 20% commissions of first time sales. Generate revenue in your own time. Track earnings through your affiliate dashboard.Join Affiliate Program
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
Here’s How It Works:
Join Affiliate Program
Join Affiliate Program1
Sign up to become an affiliate.
Send Visitors to RSS.app2
Use your affiliate links to promote RSS.app.
Earn Money3
Earn revenue for every customer you refer.
Join one of the fastest-growing SaaS Companies that has already changed the way content is consumed
Key Features of Translate
Unlimited Referrals
Drive as much traffic as you can. Get paid for every sale you refer. Subject to terms and conditions.
Intuitive Dashboard
Manage your sales from your first promoter dashboard. Track your traffic, view statistics, and check your payments.
Competitive Pay
Make money fast. Earn 20% of every first sale you refer. Choose from a variety of reliable payment options.
Start earning money todayStart Earning Money
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the RSS.app affiliate program?
Our affiliate program allows you to earn commission by referring new customers. When a customer clicks your affiliate link and makes a purchase, you earn commission for that referral.
How do I join?
It’s simple! Just click the ‘Join’ button on this page and fill out the form. Our affiliate team will be in touch.
How do I get paid?
Commissions are paid via PayPal. A $50 balance is the minimum required to get paid.
Still have questions?
Feel free to reach out to us at support@rss.app or contact us via the chat.