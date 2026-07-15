Facebook Email Bot

Simply enter any public Facebook page or group URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Facebook to Email?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.

Is the Facebook to Email bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type (text, photo, video), or engagement metrics.

Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?

Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new posts into a single easy-to-read email.

Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?

Does it work with Facebook pages, groups, and profiles?

Yes, our bot supports public Facebook pages and groups. Private groups and profiles require different access methods.