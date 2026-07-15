Facebook Email Bot

Bots
Facebook to Email Bot
Automation Bot

Facebook to Email Bot: Get Posts in Your Inbox

Receive Facebook page and group updates directly in your email inbox. Monitor any public page or group — get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.

Facebook Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Facebook page, group, or profile.

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Auto-Send to Email

Every new post is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the Facebook to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss new content. Get email notifications for new posts from pages and groups you care about.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Facebook to Email Bot

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Connect Facebook

1

Enter any public Facebook page or group URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Email

2

Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.

Create Your Bot Now →
Facebook + Email Integration

The easiest way to monitor Facebook pages via email. Perfect for competitor tracking, brand monitoring, and content inspiration.

Powerful Features for Facebook to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate Facebook alerts directly to your email.

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Instant or Digest Mode

Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Receive only the most relevant updates.

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Custom Email Templates

Control how posts appear in emails. Include text, images, and formatted content.

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Multiple Email Addresses

Send alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single Facebook source.

See Facebook to Email in Action

New Facebook post published
New Facebook post published
Automated
Delivered to inbox instantly
Delivered to inbox instantly

Who Uses the Facebook to Email Bot?

Competitive Intelligence Teams
Competitive Intelligence Teams

Monitor competitor Facebook pages without following them. Get updates delivered to your inbox.

Marketing Professionals
Marketing Professionals

Track industry influencers and brands. Gather content inspiration and stay informed on trends.

Brand Managers
Brand Managers

Monitor your own pages and customer-facing content. Archive important posts in your email.

Frequently Asked Questions: Facebook to Email Bot

How do I connect Facebook to Email?
Simply enter any public Facebook page or group URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Facebook to Email bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.
Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type (text, photo, video), or engagement metrics.
Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?
Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new posts into a single easy-to-read email.
Does it work with Facebook pages, groups, and profiles?
Yes, our bot supports public Facebook pages and groups. Private groups and profiles require different access methods.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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