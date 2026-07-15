Facebook Telegram Bot

Facebook to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly
Automatically post Facebook page and group updates to your Telegram channel. Monitor any public page or group — share content in real-time. No coding required.
Facebook Integration
Create an RSS feed from any public Facebook page, group, or profile.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new post is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.
Why Choose the Facebook to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss new content. Your bot monitors Facebook pages around the clock and posts updates to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Facebook to Telegram Bot
Connect Facebook1
Enter any public Facebook page or group URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.
Facebook + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Facebook posts to Telegram. Trusted by social media managers, communities, and brands worldwide.
Powerful Features for Facebook to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between Facebook and Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what matters most.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how posts appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single Facebook source.
See Facebook to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the Facebook to Telegram Bot?
Social Media Managers
Cross-post client content from Facebook to Telegram automatically. Save hours of manual sharing.
Community Administrators
Keep your Telegram community updated with relevant Facebook page content and discussions.
Brands & Businesses
Extend your Facebook reach to Telegram. Share announcements, promotions, and updates automatically.
Frequently Asked Questions: Facebook to Telegram Bot
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