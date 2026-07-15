Facebook Telegram Bot

Bots
Facebook to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

Facebook to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post Facebook page and group updates to your Telegram channel. Monitor any public page or group — share content in real-time. No coding required.

Facebook Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Facebook page, group, or profile.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new post is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Facebook to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss new content. Your bot monitors Facebook pages around the clock and posts updates to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Facebook to Telegram Bot

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Connect Facebook

1

Enter any public Facebook page or group URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
Facebook + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Facebook posts to Telegram. Trusted by social media managers, communities, and brands worldwide.

Powerful Features for Facebook to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Facebook and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what matters most.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how posts appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single Facebook source.

See Facebook to Telegram in Action

New Facebook post published
New Facebook post published
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the Facebook to Telegram Bot?

Social Media Managers
Social Media Managers

Cross-post client content from Facebook to Telegram automatically. Save hours of manual sharing.

Community Administrators
Community Administrators

Keep your Telegram community updated with relevant Facebook page content and discussions.

Brands & Businesses
Brands & Businesses

Extend your Facebook reach to Telegram. Share announcements, promotions, and updates automatically.

Frequently Asked Questions: Facebook to Telegram Bot

How do I connect Facebook to Telegram?
Simply enter any public Facebook page or group URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Facebook to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type (text, photo, video), or engagement metrics.
Can I customize how posts appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including text, images, and links. Add custom text before or after each post. Enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with Facebook pages, groups, and profiles?
Yes, our bot supports public Facebook pages and groups. Private groups and profiles require different access methods.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available