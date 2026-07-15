Google Discord Bot

How do I connect Google News to Discord? Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

Is the Google News to Discord bot free? Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

How often does the bot check for new articles? Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. When breaking news is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.

Can I filter which news gets posted to Discord? Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.

Can I customize how articles appear in Discord? Yes! Customize Discord embeds including headline, summary, source, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.