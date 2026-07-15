Instagram Slack Bot

Instagram to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly
Automatically post new Instagram content to your Slack workspace. Monitor any Instagram profile and share updates with your team in real-time.
Instagram Integration
Create an RSS feed from any public Instagram profile or hashtag.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new post is automatically sent to your Slack channel.
Why Choose the Instagram to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a post. Your bot monitors Instagram around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Instagram to Slack Bot
Connect Instagram1
Enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.
Enjoy Automation3
New posts appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.
Instagram + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Instagram posts to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, agencies, and brands worldwide.
Powerful Features for Instagram to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between Instagram and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what's relevant to your team.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how posts appear in Slack. Customize formatting with images, links, and rich attachments.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.
See Instagram to Slack in Action
Who Uses the Instagram to Slack Bot?
Marketing & Social Media Teams
Monitor competitor accounts, influencer partnerships, and brand mentions. Get instant alerts in your team channel.
PR & Communications Teams
Track brand coverage and influencer collaborations. Stay informed about visual content across the industry.
Creative & Design Teams
Follow design inspiration accounts and share visual trends with your creative team automatically.
Frequently Asked Questions: Instagram to Slack Bot
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