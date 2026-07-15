Reddit Discord Bot

Reddit to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly
Automatically post Reddit content to your Discord server. Monitor any subreddit, user, or search — share the best content in real-time. No coding required.
Reddit Integration
Create an RSS feed from any subreddit, Reddit user, or search query.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new post is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the Reddit to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss trending content. Your bot monitors subreddits around the clock and posts updates to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Reddit to Discord Bot
Connect Reddit1
Enter any subreddit, user profile, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
Reddit + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Reddit content to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, hobby servers, and discussion groups worldwide.
Powerful Features for Reddit to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between Reddit and Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Hot posts are shared to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Filter by flair, upvotes, keywords, or post type. Share only the best content from any subreddit.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how posts appear in Discord. Customize embeds with title, score, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single subreddit.
See Reddit to Discord in Action
Customize Reddit to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
After creating your Reddit to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how posts appear in your Discord server.
Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the Reddit to Discord Bot?
Gaming Communities
Share relevant subreddit posts with your Discord server. Keep members updated on game news and discussions.
Hobby & Interest Servers
Automatically share content from niche subreddits. Keep your community engaged with fresh discussions.
Meme & Entertainment Servers
Auto-post top content from meme subreddits. Keep your server active with trending posts.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: Reddit to Discord Bot
Want to Automate Even More?
Explore other powerful automation options for your workflow
Ready to Automate Your Content?
Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.
No credit card required • Free plan available