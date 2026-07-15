Reddit Discord Bot

Simply enter any subreddit URL, user profile, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Reddit to Discord?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Reddit to Discord bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Filter by post flair, minimum upvotes, keywords, post type (text, link, image, video), and more.

Can I filter which posts get shared to Discord?

Yes! Customize Discord embeds including title, score, comments link, and content. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.

Can I customize how posts appear in Discord?

Does it work with any subreddit?

Yes, our bot supports all public subreddits, user profiles, multireddits, and search queries. Private subreddits are not accessible.