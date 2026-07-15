Reddit Email Bot

Simply enter any subreddit URL, user profile, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Reddit to Email?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.

Is the Reddit to Email bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Filter by post flair, minimum upvotes, keywords, post type (text, link, image, video), and more.

Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?

Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new posts into a single easy-to-read email.

Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?

Does it work with any subreddit?

Yes, our bot supports all public subreddits, user profiles, multireddits, and search queries. Private subreddits are not accessible.