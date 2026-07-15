Reddit Email Bot

Reddit to Email Bot: Get Posts in Your Inbox
Receive Reddit posts directly in your email inbox. Monitor any subreddit, user, or search — get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.
Reddit Integration
Create an RSS feed from any subreddit, Reddit user, or search query.
Auto-Send to Email
Every new post is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.
Why Choose the Reddit to Email Bot?
24/7 Automated Alerts
Never miss trending content. Get email notifications for new posts from subreddits you care about.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Reddit to Email Bot
Connect Reddit1
Enter any subreddit, user profile, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Email2
Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.
Reddit + Email Integration
The easiest way to monitor Reddit via email. Perfect for tracking discussions, brand mentions, and industry trends.
Powerful Features for Reddit to Email Automation
Everything you need to automate Reddit alerts directly to your email.
Instant or Digest Mode
Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.
Smart Content Filters
Filter by flair, upvotes, keywords, or post type. Receive only the most relevant posts.
Custom Email Templates
Control how posts appear in emails. Include title, content, score, and formatted text.
Multiple Email Addresses
Send alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single subreddit.
See Reddit to Email in Action
Who Uses the Reddit to Email Bot?
Market Researchers
Monitor industry discussions and user feedback. Get updates delivered to your inbox for analysis.
Brand & PR Teams
Track brand mentions and customer discussions. Get instant alerts for time-sensitive situations.
Content Curators
Discover trending content from niche subreddits. Get inspiration delivered directly to your email.
Frequently Asked Questions: Reddit to Email Bot
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