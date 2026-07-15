Reddit Slack Bot

Bots
Reddit to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

Reddit to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post Reddit content to your Slack workspace. Monitor any subreddit, user, or search — share relevant content with your team in real-time.

Reddit Integration

Create an RSS feed from any subreddit, Reddit user, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new post is automatically sent to your Slack channel.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Reddit to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss trending content. Your bot monitors subreddits around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Reddit to Slack Bot

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Connect Reddit

1

Enter any subreddit, user profile, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

Create Your Bot Now →
Reddit + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Reddit content to Slack. Trusted by product teams, marketers, and researchers worldwide.

Powerful Features for Reddit to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Reddit and Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Hot posts are shared to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Filter by flair, upvotes, keywords, or post type. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how posts appear in Slack. Customize formatting with title, score, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single subreddit.

See Reddit to Slack in Action

New Reddit post published
New Reddit post published
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the Reddit to Slack Bot?

Product & Development Teams
Product & Development Teams

Monitor industry subreddits for user feedback, feature requests, and competitor discussions.

Marketing & Research Teams
Marketing & Research Teams

Track brand mentions and industry discussions. Gather market insights from relevant subreddits.

Customer Success Teams
Customer Success Teams

Monitor support-related subreddits. Get alerts when customers discuss your product.

Frequently Asked Questions: Reddit to Slack Bot

How do I connect Reddit to Slack?
Simply enter any subreddit URL, user profile, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Reddit to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Slack?
Absolutely! Filter by post flair, minimum upvotes, keywords, post type (text, link, image, video), and more.
Can I customize how posts appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including title, score, comments link, and content. Choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
Does it work with any subreddit?
Yes, our bot supports all public subreddits, user profiles, multireddits, and search queries. Private subreddits are not accessible.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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