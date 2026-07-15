RSS Builder: Track Element Changes on Any Webpage

Element Tracking Monitor any selected section of a page, from headlines to buttons, and stay up to date with minimal effort.

Real-Time Alerts Get notified the moment something changes. Email, Telegram, or Slack — choose how you want to be alerted.

Customizable Settings Fine-tune your tracking: set frequency, types of changes to monitor, and alert thresholds to reduce noise.

Multi-Page Support Track changes on multiple pages at once. Great for monitoring product listings, job boards, or news sections.

Historical Data Access past changes and trends to analyze how content evolves over time.