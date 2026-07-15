RSS Builder: Make Custom News Feeds in Minutes

Intuitive Interface Enjoy a clean and guided experience that walks you through building feeds without any guesswork.

Content Diversity Create feeds from blogs, news, ecommerce, or niche platforms—perfect for any audience.

Real-time Updates Your feeds update automatically the moment new content is published—no manual action needed.

Customizable Templates Use ready-made layouts or design your own to match your brand’s look and feel across channels.

Comprehensive Settings Configure update intervals, filters, and content rules to build smarter, more relevant feeds.