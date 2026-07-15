RSS Feed
Berkeley News RSS Feed
Berkeley News RSS Feed

Berkeley News RSS Feed Generator

Create Berkeley News RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes

Paste any public Berkeley News page URL below to create your feed
30 seconds setup
Automatic updates
Connect everywhere

Popular Berkeley News Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

Berkeley News RSS Feed
Research

https://news.berkeley.edu/category/research/

Berkeley News RSS Feed
People

https://news.berkeley.edu/category/people/

Berkeley News RSS Feed
Arts and Culture

https://news.berkeley.edu/category/arts_culture/

Berkeley News RSS Feed
Opinion

https://news.berkeley.edu/category/opinion/

How to create Berkeley News RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Berkeley News RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

📰

Breaking news alerts

Get real-time updates on developing stories as they happen

📊

Media monitoring

Track coverage of topics, brands, or events across multiple sources

🔔

Daily briefings

Create automated news digests delivered to Slack, email, or Teams

🌍

Regional coverage

Follow local and regional news without visiting multiple sites

📈

Trend tracking

Monitor emerging stories and topics before they go mainstream

🔗

Content aggregation

Build curated news feeds for your website or app

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Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about Berkeley News RSS feeds

How often are news feeds updated?

Our RSS feeds auto-update every 15 minutes, ensuring you get breaking news and updates as they happen.

Can I filter news by topic or keyword?

Yes! Use our advanced filtering to include or exclude articles based on keywords, authors, or specific sections.

Will I get paywalled articles?

RSS feeds include headlines and excerpts. Some publishers provide full content, while others link to their site for the complete article.

Can I combine multiple news sources?

Absolutely. Create a Feed Bundle to merge multiple news sources into a single, unified feed.

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