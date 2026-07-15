Craigslist RSS Feed
Get instant alerts for new Craigslist listings
Paste any Craigslist search or category URL below
Popular Craigslist Feeds
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LA Cars & Trucks
https://losangeles.craigslist.org/search/cta#search=1~gallery~0~0
Vegas Apartments
https://lasvegas.craigslist.org/search/apa#search=1~gallery~0~0
NYC Real Estate
https://newyork.craigslist.org/search/rej#search=1~thumb~0~0
How to create Craigslist RSS feed
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Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
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Who uses Craigslist RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Apartment hunting
Be first to see new rental listings in your area
Deal finding
Get instant alerts for new items at great prices
Job searching
Monitor job postings in your field before they're gone
Car shopping
Track specific makes and models as they get listed
Collectibles
Be first to find rare items when they're posted
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