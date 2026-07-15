Facebook RSS Feed
Follow Facebook Pages via RSS — no Facebook account needed
Paste any public Facebook Page URL below
Popular Facebook Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Wired
https://www.facebook.com/wired/
NASA
https://www.facebook.com/NASA/
TED
https://www.facebook.com/TED/
How to create Facebook RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Facebook RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Brand monitoring
Track competitor pages and see their engagement strategies
News aggregation
Follow news organizations and publishers on Facebook
Local business tracking
Monitor local businesses and community pages
Event discovery
Stay updated on organization events and announcements
Government updates
Track official pages for policy and community updates
Ready to Create Your RSS Feed?
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