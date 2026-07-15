RSS Feed
Instagram RSS Feed
Instagram RSS logo

Instagram RSS Feed

Track any public Instagram profile in your favorite app

Paste any public Instagram profile URL below to create your feed
Public profiles
30 seconds setup
Never miss a post
Create Instagram RSS Feeds

Track any Instagram profile — posts

Instagram Profile to RSS Feed

Popular Instagram Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

Instagram RSS logo
@natgeo

https://www.instagram.com/natgeo/

Instagram RSS logo
@nasa

https://www.instagram.com/nasa/

Instagram RSS logo
@nike

https://www.instagram.com/nike/

How to create Instagram RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Instagram RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

Brand monitoring

Track competitor accounts and spot new campaigns before they go viral

👤

Influencer tracking

Follow influencers without algorithm interference or login requirements

💡

Content inspiration

Collect visual content ideas from top creators in your niche

📢

Social listening

Monitor brand mentions and tagged content across multiple accounts

📈

Trend research

Track trending content styles and formats from industry leaders

🔄

Workflow automation

Connect to Zapier, Make, or other tools to automate your social media workflows

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