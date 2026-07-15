X / Twitter RSS Feed
Follow any Twitter user, hashtag, or search
Paste any public X/Twitter profile, hashtag, or search URL below
Create custom X / Twitter feeds
Generate X / Twitter feeds with the settings below
Generate RSS Feed of X / Twitter Search Results
Generate RSS Feed of a X / Twitter User Feed
Popular X / Twitter Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
@OpenAI
https://x.com/OpenAI
#AI
https://x.com/search?q=%23AI
@ycombinator
https://x.com/ycombinator
How to create X / Twitter RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses X / Twitter RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Industry monitoring
Track thought leaders, analysts, and industry hashtags in real-time
Breaking news
Get instant updates from journalists and news outlets
Brand monitoring
Track brand mentions, competitor activity, and customer feedback
Research & analysis
Monitor specific topics or conversations for market research
Sales intelligence
Track prospect company announcements and hiring signals
Integration ready
Connect to Slack, Discord, email, or any automation platform
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