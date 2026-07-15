Google News RSS Feed
Create RSS feeds for any Google News topic, search, or location
Paste a Google News URL or enter any search term to create your feed
Popular Google News Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Technology News
https://news.google.com/search?q=technology%20news&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Business News
https://news.google.com/search?q=Business%20News&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Sports News
https://news.google.com/search?q=sports%20news%20today&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
How to create Google News RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Google News RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Media monitoring
Track news coverage of your brand, executives, or industry
Competitive intelligence
Get instant alerts when competitors make announcements
Research automation
Aggregate news on specific topics for research projects
PR tracking
Monitor press coverage and media mentions automatically
Market analysis
Follow industry trends and regulatory news by region
Alert automation
Send news alerts to Slack, Teams, email, or any app
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