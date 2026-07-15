RSS Feed
Vimeo RSS Feed
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Vimeo RSS Feed

Follow Vimeo channels and creators via RSS

Paste any Vimeo channel, category, or user URL below
Channels & playlists
Skip the algorithm
Connect everywhere

Popular Vimeo Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

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Staff Picks

https://vimeo.com/channels/staffpicks/videos

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Documentary

https://vimeo.com/categories/documentary

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Music Videos

https://vimeo.com/categories/music

How to create Vimeo RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Vimeo RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

Creative inspiration

Follow top filmmakers, motion designers, and artists

📊

Training content

Track educational and tutorial channels

💡

Portfolio research

Monitor competitor creative work and styles

🔍

Music videos

Follow music video directors and production companies

📈

Documentary tracking

Stay updated on documentary and short film releases

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