Integrations
Mailchimp

Automate Newsletters with RSS & Mailchimp

Send your latest news or social updates to subscribers with RSS.app. No coding needed.

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Share Newsletters Automatically

Supercharge your newsletter by sending customized RSS feeds to your customers. RSS.app allows you to turn almost any website into an RSS feed. Personalize your feed and target the right audience.

Choose to showcase your brand updates or display news from similar industries with RSS feeds. Connect your newsletters with tools like Zapier, Automate.io, and IFTTT to increase your productivity and save you time. Easily create multiple email campaigns to target different audiences using one simple integration.

No coding knowledge needed! Just paste the code snippet of the RSS feed to your Mailchimp Newsletter and choose the time for the newsletter to go out. The Mailchimp and RSS.app integration is the best way to get relevant content to your customers.

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Use RSS.app with Mailchimp to save time writing emails and spend more time growing your business.

How to Create a Newsletter from RSS with Mailchimp

1
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app

Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.

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2
Choose Your Widget Style

Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.

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3
Customize the Design

Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.

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4
Copy & Paste the Embed Code

Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!

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Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in Mailchimp

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Auto-Updating Content

Keep your newsletters fresh. RSS.app feeds update automatically, no manual work required.

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Works with Any Source

Turn any website, blog, or social page into a Mailchimp-ready RSS feed in seconds.

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No Technical Setup

Just copy your RSS.app feed URL and paste it into Mailchimp. Your emails will fill with new posts automatically.

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Reliable and Consistent

RSS.app keeps your feeds clean, stable, and always up to date so your campaigns run smoothly.

Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds

Bundles

Combine multiple RSS feeds into one stream. Perfect for tracking content from different sources in one place.

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Collections

Manually curate posts and turn them into a custom widget. Ideal for creating themed pages, resource hubs, or brand highlights.

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Filters

Hide posts without images, remove duplicates, or use keyword filters (whitelist/blacklist) to display exactly what you want.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I connect RSS.app to Mailchimp?
After creating a feed in RSS.app, copy its URL. In Mailchimp, go to Automations → Flow templates → Share blog updates via RSS, then paste your RSS feed URL.
How often will my newsletter update?
Your campaign updates automatically based on your Mailchimp schedule. You can send new posts daily, weekly, or monthly.
Do I have to do any coding?
No coding required. Just copy your RSS.app feed link and paste it into Mailchimp. Everything updates automatically.
Can I use RSS.app feeds from any website?
Yes. RSS.app can create feeds from almost any website, blog, or social media page, even if they don’t provide an RSS feed themselves.
Does RSS.app work with other email tools too?
Yes. You can also use your RSS.app feed URL with other platforms that support RSS or XML feeds.

Join thousands of Mailchimp users using RSS.app to keep their newsletters fresh.

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